Johnny Knoxville will host Fear Factor: The Next Chapter

Posted 3 hours ago
What better person to host the next generation of Fear Factor than Johnny Knoxville, the Jackass ringleader who turned stupidity into an art form and made himself a legend of outrageous, stunt-fueled comedy.

Knoxville is set to host Fear Factor: The Next Chapter for Fox. The network has teased that the new show will gather a group of strangers in an “unforgiving, remote location” as they must tackle “mind-blowing stunts and harrowing challenges” while also participating in a “twisted game of social strategy.Casting is now open for all those ages 18 and above from the U.S. and Canada who wish to participate. The show is set to premiere during Fox’s 2025-2026 season.

Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” said Fox President Michael Thorn in a statement. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor.

Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America, added, “When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified. We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear and the fun on our contestants and our viewers.

The original Fear Factor series aired on NBC from 2001 to 2006 and was hosted by Joe Rogan. It was briefly revived in 2011, with Rogan once again returning as host, but it didn’t last very long. MTV revived the series in 2017, with Ludacris stepping into hosting duties, and it aired for two seasons.

When Fox first announced the reboot, they weren’t ruling out a return for Rogan. “We just ordered the series and we are in the process of hiring showrunners and everything right now,” Thorn said. “Obviously he’s major talent tied to the show, but it’s too early for us to say how we’re going to move forward right now. But we’re thrilled to have the property and think we’re going to be able to really compliment our unscripted lineup with it.” Ultimately, they went with Knoxville, which is probably the best move for a reboot.

Source: Deadline
