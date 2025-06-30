Jon Watts would like to work on another Final Destination movie

After a 14 year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returned this year with Final Destination: Bloodlines – and movie-goers were clearly missing these movies, as Bloodlines has quickly become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. The previous record holder, 2009’s The Final Destination, reached $187 million, but the new sequel has left that record in the dust, pulling in over $283 million. Franchise producer Craig Perry produced the new movie alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts – and now, Watts has confirmed that he would be glad to work on another film in the Final Destination series.

Watts got his feature directorial debut with the Eli Roth-produced horror movie Clown, so it wasn’t shocking when he decided to circle back to the horror genre to produce and write the initial treatment for Final Destination: Bloodlines. Speaking with Collider, he revealed exactly how that situation came about: “ An executive from New Line reached out to my wife, Dianne McGunigle, who’s a producer. They were asking her if she knew anyone who would be interested in working on a new Final Destination movie, and she was like, ‘Yeah. One of me and my husband’s first dates was to go to Final Destination.’ I love Final Destination. I’ve always been a huge fan. Then, New Line asked me if I had any ideas, and I was like, ‘I think I could come up with an idea for a Final Destination movie.’ It was just like writing fan fiction. I genuinely love those movies. I took a week and wrote up a treatment. “

Watts’ treatment was then fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. Here’s the synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. The film was directed by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. The late, great Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Watts went on to tell Collider, “ Everywhere I am, I’m looking for Final Destination scenarios. It seems like there are a lot of things that could kill you. … I feel like New Line probably definitely wants to make another one. I haven’t talked to anyone just yet about what it might be, but everyone had a really good experience on the last one, so I’d be surprised if we did not try to put our heads together and think of something. ” He also said, “ If you’re gonna do it again, you have to do better. “

Watts and Perry produced Final Destination: Bloodlines with Dianne McGunigle and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

