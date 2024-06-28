Joseph Quinn says Eddie Munson could return for Stranger Things’ final season

With the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things poised to be of the “completely insane” variety, we can only imagine what the Duffer Brothers have in store. Season four teased a truly sinister future for the citizens of Hawkins and left a lot on the table. But even those ends that looked tidy may not be. After all, what’s really stopping an apparently dead character from coming back? No, we’re not talking about Barb, but rather Eddie Munson.

One of the standout additions in later seasons was undoubtedly Eddie Munson, leader of the Hellfire Club, who was played by Joseph Quinn. While it looked as if Eddie made the ultimate sacrifice, he teased that might not be the last we see of the master of puppets. On a potential return, Quinn said, “I might have that feeling [it could happen].” He added, “Or maybe I don’t. I don’t know! Who knows?” OK, that’s not entirely helpful but it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. No doubt Eddie dies in “The Piggyback” but he could still return in an Upside Down or hallucinatory form, just as Billy did despite dying in season three. I personally don’t think an Eddie Munson appearance (even as a cameo) is really necessary unless he’s there as a further demonstration of the power Vecna holds. But considering that has been laid out pretty heavily, it might be a pointless addition that’s only there to appease fans who were upset he was killed off.

Whether we get more Eddie Munson or not, Joseph Quinn remains faithful to his (former?) castmates. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time…I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

Stranger Things may have slipped a bit in the most recent season but there is still a lot to look forward to for the final outing. As the season four finale showed, so much more is at stake, with Hawkins seemingly on the brink of a full takeover from the Upside Down.

Do you think Eddie Munson should return for the final season of Stranger Things or would it diminish his death?