Josh Brolin may wield the ring as Hal Jordan for HBO’s Lanterns TV series

Brolin is no stranger to the comic book superhero world with roles like Thanos and Cable. However, he may join the Green Lantern Corps for the new HBO show.

Back when he was on the Deadpool 2 promotion circuit, Josh Brolin would get in on the joke of deriding the unpopular Green Lantern film adaptation from 2011 that starred his co-star, Ryan Reynolds. Now, Brolin may be taking it a step further by inhabiting the role of Hal Jordan himself for the upcoming HBO series Lanterns.

ComicBook.com is reporting that, according to the podcast TheInSneider, there is talk of Brolin being offered the role of Jordan, who was the subject of Reynolds’ Green Lantern film. These are currently rumors and nothing concrete has been confirmed. In the HBO adaptation, Jordan is paired up with another Lantern, John Stewart. Stewart has yet to be cast. However, Black Adam‘s Aldis Hodge, who portrayed Hawkman, had voiced Stewart in animated productions and is in the market to make the crossover into live-action.

Hodge explained, “I would love to live out the rest of the legacy of Hawkman because we had some amazing plans for him. But also, with John Stewart in a live-action capacity. I’ve voiced John Stewart in the animated space for years now. Few years. Phil LaMarr passed the baton. Shout out to Phil because I’m a big fan of his work. But if that became a film adaptation, absolutely. I mean, that was one of my dreams growing up was to be John Stewart in live-action.”

Lanterns has officially been given an eight-episode straight-to-series order by HBO, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios. Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce.

The series “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern. As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.“

In a joint statement, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman.“



