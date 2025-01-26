Josh O’Connor addresses recent James Bond rumors

After months of speculation over him possibly playing James Bond, Josh O’Connor is responding to the rumors.

By
josh o'connor bond

The name’s O’Connor. Josh O’Connor. Rumors began swirling last year that Josh O’Connor was a potential frontrunner to play the next James Bond. But since 007 productions tend to be on the more top-secret end, nothing has been confirmed. But that also means nothing has been denied. Now, the actor is addressing those rumors.

Speaking with Deadline, Josh O’Connor claimed that he is in the dark about anything related to being the next James Bond, although he sees where all the chatter started. “I have no thoughts, really. The truth is that … I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond? Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don’t know about it.”

Josh O’Connor may be telling the truth or playing coy when it comes to his Bond future, but a lot has been leaning his way. The sitdown with Daniel Craig — who insists he doesn’t care one bit about who plays 007 next — last month felt like an omen, while The Hollywood Reporter flat out made that prediction that O’Connor would be the one cast as Craig’s successor.

Either way, I think it might be quite a while before we actually know who will be the next James Bond, as right now, Amazon MGM Studios and Eon Productions are at odds about where the future of the 60+-year-old franchise will go. That sort of standstill — with Eon wanting to take their time in seeing the series through its next era and Amazon aiming for a rush job that would also see TV spinoffs — puts a serious halt on things. Yes, we’re all ready to see who the next 007 will be and what will come of the Bond movies, but it is something that truly needs time. And if time is used during the delay to find the perfect fit for the character, all the better.

Of all of the names that have circled James Bond as of late, do you think Josh O’Connor is a strong choice? Do you see him landing the role?

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Robert Eggers will never make a modern film, says filming a car or cell phone makes him sick
josh o'connor bond
Josh O’Connor addresses recent James Bond rumors
Marvel Brown
Sterling K. Brown says MCU should “reset” so he can star in another movie
conan oscars
Conan O’Brien on the challenges of hosting this year’s Oscars
View All

About the Author

2493 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Josh O'Connor News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles