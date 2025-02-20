Keanu Reeves’ exploratory new series, Visionaries, has dropped a new trailer

Keanu Reeves is once again getting you to open your mind. The Matrix franchise star has always showcased a love of life and seemingly allows his curiosities to excite him even more as he explores newer aspects of the human condition. The Roku Channel has now released a trailer for Visionaries, a new show that stars Reeves and his business partner, Gard Hollinger, as they expand their brand from their initial motorcycle products into something bigger. Visionaries is an eight-episode series that will stream on The Roku Channel on March 7. Also, JoBlo will soon have an interview with Keanu himself coming up, so stay tuned!

The official synopsis reads,

“Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger are kindred souls with a bond built on a love of motorcycles and an insatiable curiosity about the world around them. In 2011, they founded ARCH Motorcycle to reimagine what a motorcycle could be. To them, ARCH is a mindset, a lens through which to see the world. This is a journey of curiosity, to understand where human creativity comes from and to shine a light on the visionaries who are pushing the bounds of innovation and changing our world.”

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals.

Meanwhile, Keanu recently talked about his yearning to play John Constantine again in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He and his Constantine director, Francis Lawrence, were interviewed and Lawrence stated, “Keanu and Akiva and I have been collaborating and I think we have some really, really great ideas that we’re super super excited about.” He added that they’re “pretty close” to having a “workable” script. Then Reeves said, “What Akiva and Francis have come up with and the ideas, I’m aching to play this guy.“

While Constantine 2 is a DC Comics adaptation, it will not be part of the DC Universe franchise being built by James Gunn and Peter Safran, a franchise that’s getting started with the animated series Creature Commandos and this year’s Superman film. Rather, this is an Elseworlds project, much like The Penguin and Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II.

