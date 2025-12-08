When will the Osgood Perkins horror film Keeper get a digital release?

Osgood Perkins made his feature directorial debut with The Blackcoat’s Daughter in 2015 and got his second film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, out into the world just one year later. There was a four year wait for his third film, Gretel & Hansel, and another four year wait for his fourth, Longlegs. Then he switched into maximum overdrive. The Monkey reached theatres just seven months after Longlegs, Keeper was released nine months after that, and he’s already in production on a movie called The Young People. While Longlegs was a hit, earning $128 million at the box office, and The Monkey did well with almost $69 million, the November release of Keeper came and went without many movie-goers taking notice. Made of a budget of $6 million, this movie only earned $5 million at the box office. If you missed the theatrical release but have been looking forward to the digital release, here’s some good news: you only have a few more hours to wait before the movie is available! Keeper will be receiving a digital release tomorrow, December 9th, and will be available to watch on Amazon.

A physical media release more your speed? The Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K release is scheduled for January 20, 2026.

Perkins directed Keeper from a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), with Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) in starring roles. The story follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.

Earlier this year, Perkins and his producing partner Chris Ferguson launched their production banner Phobos with backing from Neon, signing a first-look deal with the company. Deadline reported that, “under the first-look deal, Neon will house films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers. Neon will release the features theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international rights. Perkins will continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range.”

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave Keeper a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Will you be watching the digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.