Osgood Perkins triple feature of Longlegs, The Monkey, and Keeper coming to theatres for one night only

Osgood Perkins is on quite a roll. After making his feature directorial debut with The Blackcoat’s Daughter in 2015, he got his second film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, out into the world just one year later. But then there was a four year wait for his third film, Gretel & Hansel, and another four year wait for his fourth, Longlegs. Then he switched into maximum overdrive. His Stephen King adaptation The Monkey reached theatres just seven months after Longlegs, his movie Keeper is set to reach theatres on November 14th (nine months after The Monkey), and he has already started filming his next movie, The Young People. He has been working with Neon on his most recent projects – and to celebrate their working relationship, Neon is bringing an Osgood Perkins triple feature to select theatres on November 13th! One ticket will give moviegoers the chance to watch Longlegs, The Monkey, and Keeper back-to-back-to-back.

The list of participating theatres includes:

Albuquerque – Cinemark Century Rio Plex

Baltimore – Cinemark Egyptian

Boston – AMC Boston Common

Cleveland – Cinemark Valley View

Corpus Christi – Cinemark Century 16

Dallas – Cinemark West Plano

El Paso – Cinemark Tinseltown 20

Fresno – Regal Fresno Riverpark (TBD)

Harlingen – Cinemark Pharr Town Center

Houston – Regal Houston Marq’E (TBD)

Los Angeles – AMC Burbank 16

New York – AMC Empire

Orlando – AMC Disney Springs

Sacramento – Cinemark Century Arden

San Diego – AMC Mission Valley

San Jose – Cinemark Century Oakridge

Springfield – Cinemark West Springfield

Keep an eye on the Neon website to see if more locations will be added.

Maika Monroe (It Follows), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend), and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) star in Longlegs. The story Perkins crafted for the film has been described as being “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Perkins wrote the screenplay for The Monkey, working from a King short story. The film tells the following story: When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them. Theo James (The White Lotus) plays the twins in later years, while Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) plays them in their younger days. Also in the cast are Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Perkins directs Keeper from a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), with Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) in starring roles. The story follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.

A few months ago, Perkins and his producing partner Chris Ferguson launched their production banner Phobos with backing from Neon, signing a first-look deal with the company. Deadline reported that, “under the first-look deal, Neon will house films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers. Neon will release the features theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international rights. Perkins will continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range.”

