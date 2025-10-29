Tatiana Maslany, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, and more join the cast of Osgood Perkins’ The Young People

Tatiana Maslany had a role in director Osgood Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation The Monkey and returned to work with him again on his upcoming movie Keeper, which is set to reach theatres on November 14th (just nine months after The Monkey). Now, Deadline reports that Perkins and Maslany are continuing their working relationship on his latest project, the horror movie The Young People , which is currently in production!

Two months ago, it was announced that Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Forbidden Fruits) and Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon, The Last of Us) star in the film. Joining them in the cast, along with Maslany, are Heather Graham (Suitable Flesh), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Lexi Minetree (The Paramedic Who Stalked Me), Lily Collias (Good One), Brendan Hines (Lie to Me), and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife).

Perkins is directing The Young People from his own script. When filming began, an image of the script shared online, and a glimpse of the top line of page 76 indicates that Perkins is entering Lovecraftian territory with this film, because there’s a reference to “The Old Ones.”

THE YOUNG PEOPLE.

A Bad Trip from Osgood Perkins.

Starring Lola Tung and Nico Parker.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/n6kviYtsNz — NEON (@neonrated) August 28, 2025

That’s all we have to go on, because the plot for The Young People is being kept secret.

A few months ago, Perkins and his producing partner Chris Ferguson launched their production banner Phobos with backing from Neon, signing a first-look deal with the company. Deadline reported that, “under the first-look deal, Neon will house films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers. Neon will release the features theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international rights. Perkins will continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range.” The Young People is part that deal. Neon is co-financing the picture with Lyrical Media, with Perkins producing alongside Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

Perkins made his feature directorial debut with The Blackcoat’s Daughter in 2015 and got his second film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, out into the world just one year later. There was a four year wait for his third film, Gretel & Hansel, and another four year wait for his fourth, Longlegs. Then he switched into maximum overdrive. The Monkey reached theatres just seven months after Longlegs, Keeper is right around the corner, and, as mentioned, The Young People is already filming.

Are you a fan of Osgood Perkins’ work, and are you looking forward to The Young People? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.