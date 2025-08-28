Lola Tung, Nico Parker to star in Osgood Perkins’ The Young People

Since last year’s release of Longlegs, Osgood Perkins has been on a Hollywood hot streak. He followed up the deeply disturbing Longlegs with an adaptation of the Stephen King short story The Monkey, and his upcoming psychological horror film Keeper is in post-production. With no intentions of slowing down, Perkins is preparing for his next feature, The Young People. Today, we’ve learned that Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Forbidden Fruits) and Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon, The Last of Us) will topline the filmmaker’s next mysterious feature.

The plot for The Young Ones is being kept secret, though we know it’s shooting in Vancouver in the fall. The project operates under Perkins’ first-look deal with Neon, with plans to release in the United States after shopping the film to international buyers at the Toronto Film Festival. Perkins will direct The Young People from his own script. Neon is co-financing the picture with Lyrical Media, with Perkins producing alongside Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

Perkins’ next feature, Keeper, is based on a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals). Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) star in the starring roles. The story follows a couple escaping for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.

Lola Tung recently completed work on the comedic horror film Forbidden Fruits. Meredith Alloway directs Forbidden Fruits from a script she co-wrote with Lily Houghton. The story unfolds at a small mall, where Apple leads a secret witch cult with coworkers Cherry and Fig. New hire Pumpkin questions their sisterhood, forcing them to confront inner darkness or meet violent ends.

Nico Parker recently played Astrid in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. She’ll return to the fantasy property for How to Train Your Dragon 2, but not before completing work for Maude Apatow’s Poetic License. It revolves around two inseparable best friends, Sam and Ari, who start to unravel as they compete for the affection of Liz, the middle-aged mom auditing their college poetry workshop. Poetic License stars Nico Parker, Cooper Hoffman, Leslie Mann, Method Man, and Maisy Stella, among others.

Are you curious about Osgood Perkins’ The Young People? What do you think the film is about? Let us know in the comments section below.