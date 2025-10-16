Horror Movie News

Want to watch creepy moments from Keeper and The Carpenter’s Son? You’re in luck

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Creepy clips from Osgood Perkins' Keeper and the Nicolas Cage horror film The Carpenter's Son have been released onlineCreepy clips from Osgood Perkins' Keeper and the Nicolas Cage horror film The Carpenter's Son have been released online

Osgood Perkins’ dark trip horror movie Keeper will be reaching theatres on November 14th, the exact same day as The Carpenter’s Son, a horror tale that stars Nicolas Cage and is based on the childhood of Jesus Christ. Creepy clips from both of those films have been unveiled by IGN, and you can watch the Keeper clip in the embed above. The clip from The Carpenter’s Son can be found at the bottom of this article.

Perkins directed Keeper from a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), with Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) in starring roles. The story follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.

A few months ago, Perkins and his producing partner Chris Ferguson launched their production banner Phobos with backing from distributor Neon, signing a first-look deal with the company. Deadline reported that, “under the first-look deal, Neon will house films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers. Neon will release the features theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international rights. Perkins will continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Range.”

The official synopsis for The Carpenter’s Son reads, The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine. Cage stars alongside FKA Twigs, who was previously seen in the recent remake of The Crow, as well as Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Isla Johnston (The Queen’s Gambit), Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Kaiti Manolidaki (Rapsodos), Penelope Markopoulou (Meta ti fotia), Tomer Lev Tov (Last X-Mas), and newcomer Erato Tziveleki. The movie is written and directed by Lotfy Nathan. Per Deadline, “Nathan has taken inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas for the screenplay. Dating back to the 2nd Century AD, the text recounts the childhood of Jesus.” 

Cage produced the film alongside Alex Hughes, Riccardo Maddalosso, and Julie Viez. Nathan is listed as one of the several executive producers.

Are you looking forward to Keeper and/or The Carpenter’s Son? Take a look at the creepy clips, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

