Crystal Lake Nightmares convention interviews with Ken Kirzinger and Lochlyn Munro of Freddy vs. Jason

The Friday the 13th franchise is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, a convention called Crystal Lake Nightmares was recently held in California, featuring dozens of guests that had a hand in bringing my favorite franchise to the screen. JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was in attendance and had the chance to talk to some of the guests, including Ken Kirzinger, who played the hockey-masked iconic slasher Jason Voorhees in the Nightmare on Elm Street crossover Freddy vs. Jason, and Lochlyn Munro, who played one of Jason’s victims in that film. You can watch the interview with Kirzinger and Munro in the embed above!

Directed by Ronny Yu (who previously worked with another iconic slasher on Bride of Chucky) from a screenplay by Damian Shannon and Mark J. Swift (with an uncredited polish by David S. Goyer), Freddy vs. Jason has the following synopsis: Get ready for the ultimate showdown! It’s been nearly ten years since Freddy, from the Nightmare on Elm Street series, invaded people’s dreams to exact his deadly form of revenge and murder. But now, his memory has been systematically erased by a town determined to put an end to Freddy once and for all. Until, that is, Freddy resurrects Jason, the equally iconic madman from the Friday the 13th series. Jason is the perfect means for Freddy to once again instill fear on Elm Street and start a new reign of terror. But as the bodies begin to pile up, he discovers that Jason isn’t willing to cease his murderous ways and step aside so easily. Now, with a terrified town in the middle, the two titans of terror enter into a horrifying showdown of epic proportions.

Kirzinger and Munro were joined in the cast by Monica Keena, Jason Ritter, Kelly Rowland, Chris Marquette, Brendan Fletcher, Katharine Isabelle, Kyle Labine, Tom Butler, Paula Shaw, David Kopp, Jesse Hutch, Zack Ward, Garry Chalk, Chris Gauthier, and Odessa Munroe, with Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger. Kirzinger’s casting was a shock for fans at the time, since everyone expected the role to remain with Kane Hodder, who had played Jason in the previous four movies.

