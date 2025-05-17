Kevin Bacon horror series The Bondsman canceled after one season

The Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman will not be bailed out, having been canceled after just one season at Prime Video.

The supernatural action series from Blumhouse Television had a loyal fanbase, who were left with a completely unfinished story. The season one (and, it would turn out, series) finale set up the intended second nicely, but sadly, those fans will never get to see how the story could have progressed. We also really dug the season, with our own Alex Maidy giving it an 8/10 and saying it was one of the most fun horror series he’s come across in a while.

With Kevin Bacon in the lead and the Blumhouse brand stamped on it, you’d think The Bondsman would have made it through a few seasons. But let’s face it, Amazon didn’t exactly do a great job of promoting it. That’s no doubt one of the biggest factors in its cancellation; how can you let a show breathe and find its life (so to speak) if you’re not going to hit the ads?

For those who have yet to check out The Bondsman, it follows “Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.” The series released on April 3rd on the streamer.

When we interviewed a number of people involved with The Bondsman last month for the release — including Bacon, writer Eric Oleson and co-star Maxwell Jenkins — they were all excited for how the series had come together and what made it stand out. Unfortunately, they won’t be promoting anything beyond those eight episodes. This is especially a drag because Bacon does so well on TV; yet, he hasn’t had a couple of multi-season series such as City on a Hill and The Following.

Did you watch The Bondsman? Why do you think it didn’t work out?