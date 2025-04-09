Interviews: Kevin Bacon and co-stars discuss the action horror series The Bondsman

Kevin Bacon has done it all. From action to comedy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the legendary actor has been in Oscar winners to pop culture favorites and shows no sign of slowing down. For his new series, the legendary actor tries something a little bit different than we have come to expect from him with The Bondsman. A blend of multiple genres, The Bondsman is part horror and part comedy but is just a fun time full of blood, guts, and family dynamics.

In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned, pushing him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.

I got the chance to talk with the cast and showrunner of The Bondsman about the new series. Writer Eric Oleson (Carnival Row) talked about the fun in making a series like this with only half-hour episode lengths. Maxwell Jenkins, who plays Hub’s son, Cade, talked about the difference in the FX work on this series compared to his run on Lost in Space. Donnie Darko veterans Jolene Purdy and Beth Grant shouted out lines from that iconic movie and told me what made this series so special for them. Star Kevin Bacon talked about his favorite parts of playing Hub and how it compared to his work on prior shows, The Following and City on a Hill. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Bondsman premieres April 3 on Prime Video.