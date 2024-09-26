Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game adds Elvira and Tom Savini as playable characters

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was released as a digital exclusive for PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S back on June 4th, and a physical media edition is set to be released on October 15th – but before we reach that date, the game has just added genre icons Elvira (the horror host played by Cassandra Peterson) and Tom Savini (actor and special effects artist) as playable characters! These characters are part of the game’s latest DLC – and next month a new map will be added to the game as well.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (the movie) was directed by Stephen Chiodo from a screenplay he wrote with his brother Charles Chiodo. Stephen and Charles also produced the film with their other brother, Edward Chiodo. It has the following synopsis: When teenagers Mike and Debbie see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage.

Neither Elvira nor Tom Savini had anything to do with that 1988 classic, but they were both popular among genre fans at the time of its release, so it seems somewhat fitting that they would get involved with some Klown action.

Here’s the information on the video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a crazy, fresh take on asymmetrical survival horror experience. Based on the iconic 80s movie, the three-versus-seven multiplayer game brings back the unique, over-the-top mix of horror and comedy. In the battle between Killer Klowns and the citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and harvest humans or save the world from an alien invasion! The game was first announced at Gamescom in 2022 and immediately drove huge buzz and excitement that spread across the globe.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Killer Klowns has become a true pop culture phenomenon with scary-good products from a wide range of licensees for costumes, apparel, accessories, interactive, location-based entertainment and home and beauty, and MGM continues to grow the program into new categories.

Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for these unique multiplier fights between Klowns and humans—boasting various locations, and various tactical opportunities for both teams. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game provides a unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization and respawn systems, player-versus-player-versus-environment, and dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results. This game evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

Gameplay

Take on the Role of the Iconic Killer Klowns – Cooperate in a team of three players, utilize unworldly abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your alien invasion to harvest the population of Crescent Cove successfully.

Fight Back as a Team of Seven Brave Citizens of Crescent Cove – Explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive the alien invasion.

Do you already play Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game? Are you waiting for next month’s physical media release? And what do you think of Elvira and Tom Savini being added into the game? Let us know by leaving a comment below.