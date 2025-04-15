Horror Movie News

Ryan Gosling is bringing back the Killer Klowns from Outer Space

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Ryan Gosling is set to produce a remake of the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space for Amazon MGM StudiosRyan Gosling is set to produce a remake of the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space for Amazon MGM Studios

We’re thirty-seven years down the line from the release of the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space (watch it HERE), and even though the film’s creators have been anxious to make a follow-up for decades, we still haven’t gotten one. There’s been talk of a sequel, there’s been talk of an eight episode mini-series, but nothing has happened. But now, it looks like the Killer Klowns’ fortunes may be changing for the better. Industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that Ryan Gosling has come on board to produce a Killer Klowns from Outer Space remake for Amazon MGM Studios.

The original Killer Klowns from Outer Space was directed by Stephen Chiodo from a screenplay he wrote with his brother Charles Chiodo. Stephen and Charles also produced the film with their other brother, Edward Chiodo. It has the following synopsis: When teenagers Mike and Debbie see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage. Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, Royal Dano, John Vernon, Michael S. Siegel, Peter Licassi, and Christopher Titus star.

Sneider notes that the Chiodo brothers are expected to be involved with the remake in some some kind of producing capacity. This project came about because the production company that Gosling runs with Jessie Henderson signed a three-year first-look deal with Amazon MGM. – and apparently Gosling is a fan of Killer Klowns from Outer Space. As of right now, there are no plans for him to take a role in the remake… but that could change as the development process goes on.

Are you a Killer Klowns from Outer Space fan? What do you think of Ryan Gosling producing a remake of the film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: The InSneider
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,193 Articles Published

Latest Killer Klowns From Outer Space News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Eric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 4 days ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.