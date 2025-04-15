Ryan Gosling is bringing back the Killer Klowns from Outer Space

We’re thirty-seven years down the line from the release of the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space (watch it HERE), and even though the film’s creators have been anxious to make a follow-up for decades, we still haven’t gotten one. There’s been talk of a sequel, there’s been talk of an eight episode mini-series, but nothing has happened. But now, it looks like the Killer Klowns’ fortunes may be changing for the better. Industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that Ryan Gosling has come on board to produce a Killer Klowns from Outer Space remake for Amazon MGM Studios.

The original Killer Klowns from Outer Space was directed by Stephen Chiodo from a screenplay he wrote with his brother Charles Chiodo. Stephen and Charles also produced the film with their other brother, Edward Chiodo. It has the following synopsis: When teenagers Mike and Debbie see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage. Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, Royal Dano, John Vernon, Michael S. Siegel, Peter Licassi, and Christopher Titus star.

Sneider notes that the Chiodo brothers are expected to be involved with the remake in some some kind of producing capacity. This project came about because the production company that Gosling runs with Jessie Henderson signed a three-year first-look deal with Amazon MGM. – and apparently Gosling is a fan of Killer Klowns from Outer Space. As of right now, there are no plans for him to take a role in the remake… but that could change as the development process goes on.

Are you a Killer Klowns from Outer Space fan? What do you think of Ryan Gosling producing a remake of the film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.