Guy Pearce, DeWanda Wise, & Bill Pullman court death in the genre-bending Western Killing Faith, coming in October

Two years have passed since it was announced that DeWanda Wise of Jurassic World: Dominion was set to star in the Western possession thriller Killing Faith alongside Guy Pearce (Prometheus), and soon we’ll have our chance to see the movie. Shout! Studios will be giving Killing Faith a theatrical release on October 3rd, and we have the trailer embedded above to help you decide whether or not this is something you’d be interested in catching on the big screen. Check it out!

Written and directed by Ned Crowley, Killing Faith sees Pearce taking on the role of Dr. Bender, a faithless physician who agrees to escort an anguished mother (Wise) on a journey across a treacherous desert. The mother is hopeful of finding a cure for her daughter’s mysterious illness: she is possessed by the devil . Set against the plague-ravaged deserts of the 1849 Arizona territory, the film journeys through the American West — consumed by sickness, violence, and whispers of something darker — to a land of deliverance.

Wise and Pearce are joined in the cast by Bill Pullman (Independence Day), Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario), Jamie Neumann (The Deuce), Jack Alcott (Dexter: New Blood), Joanna Cassidy (Blade Runner), and Emily Ford (Outer Range). When we first heard of this project, Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction) was in final negotiations to play the role that ended up being brought to life by Pullman, Preacher Ross. It’s not clear why Roth’s negotiations didn’t work out, but Pullman is a strong replacement.

Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International are producing Killing Faith in partnership with Summer Crockett-Moore and Tony Glazer of Choice Films. Jack Christian and D.J. McPherson serve as executive producers for Filmology Finance. David Guglielmo is also executive producing.

Crowley previously wrote and directed the 2016 thriller Middle Man. He also wrote the 2008 romantic comedy Parting Words, and is currently in pre-production on a thriller called Inn Deep.

What did you think of the trailer for Killing Faith? Will you be seeking out a theatrical showing of this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.