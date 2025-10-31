Horror Movie News

King Snake: Margaret Qualley, Drew Starkey & Michael Shannon to star in new Jeff Nichols movie

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Jeff Nichols, King Snake, Margaret Qualley, Michael Shannon, Drew StarkeyJeff Nichols, King Snake, Margaret Qualley, Michael Shannon, Drew Starkey

We have a new Jeff Nichols movie to look forward to, as Deadline reports that Margaret Qualley, Drew Starkey, and Michael Shannon are set to star in King Snake, a Southern Gothic horror film produced by FilmNation Entertainment.

Nichols and his partners in Tri-State Pictures, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Sarah Green, will also produce the project in association with Range Media Partners. The film follows a “young couple (Qualley and Starkey), who inherit a farm in rural Arkansas and must conquer the demons, both physical and metaphysical, that haunt its legacy. Forces of good and evil collide in a terrifying film where real-world challenges crash headlong into other worldly creatures and myths.” Sounds like a blast, but who will Shannon play?

In a statement, Nichols, Green, and Kavanaugh-Jones said, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with FilmNation once again, having fortified a strong creative relationship with them over the years. FilmNation has an exceptional track record supporting unique, innovative voices and auteur filmmakers, having produced and financed some of the most remarkable, award-winning films of our time. There was no better partner for King Snake than Glen and the entire FilmNation team.

Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment, added, “Jeff is a singular filmmaker and King Snake will bewitch and enthrall audiences around the world with a startling new vision of the supernatural forces that hover just beyond our everyday perceptions.

Related
Michael Shannon says Jeff Nichols is having a hard time getting money for his next movie

Shannon’s involvement in King Snake is no surprise, as the actor has appeared in all of Nichols’ movies, sometimes as the lead and at other times as a supporting character. The director has even said he owes his career to Shannon. “He is not just a collaborator; he has become family to me. I owe my career to Michael Shannon. I learned how to direct from directing Michael Shannon,” he said. “From the outside, it can feel kind of cute, but it’s not. I love that guy, and I want him in movies because he’s the greatest actor in the world. And if you’re a director and you have access to the greatest actor in the world, it makes sense that you would call him all the time.

Two months ago, Shannon mentioned that Nichols was having trouble securing funding for his next project. Thankfully, FilmNation stepped up, and King Snake is moving forward.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,318 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Jeff Nichols News

See More

Latest Horror News

On the new episode of The Manson Brothers Show, the Boys are looking back at John Carpenter's 1978 classic HalloweenOn the new episode of The Manson Brothers Show, the Boys are looking back at John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween

Horror Movie News

Halloween: Best Scares in the Franchise

Posted 11 hours ago
Halloween: Best Scares in the Franchise is a top 5 list of the scariest moments from the Halloween films. Did your favorite one make the cut?
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 4 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?