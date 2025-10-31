King Snake: Margaret Qualley, Drew Starkey & Michael Shannon to star in new Jeff Nichols movie

We have a new Jeff Nichols movie to look forward to, as Deadline reports that Margaret Qualley, Drew Starkey, and Michael Shannon are set to star in King Snake, a Southern Gothic horror film produced by FilmNation Entertainment.

Nichols and his partners in Tri-State Pictures, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Sarah Green, will also produce the project in association with Range Media Partners. The film follows a “ young couple (Qualley and Starkey), who inherit a farm in rural Arkansas and must conquer the demons, both physical and metaphysical, that haunt its legacy. Forces of good and evil collide in a terrifying film where real-world challenges crash headlong into other worldly creatures and myths. ” Sounds like a blast, but who will Shannon play?

In a statement, Nichols, Green, and Kavanaugh-Jones said, “ We are extremely excited to be partnering with FilmNation once again, having fortified a strong creative relationship with them over the years. FilmNation has an exceptional track record supporting unique, innovative voices and auteur filmmakers, having produced and financed some of the most remarkable, award-winning films of our time. There was no better partner for King Snake than Glen and the entire FilmNation team. “

Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment, added, “ Jeff is a singular filmmaker and King Snake will bewitch and enthrall audiences around the world with a startling new vision of the supernatural forces that hover just beyond our everyday perceptions. “

Shannon’s involvement in King Snake is no surprise, as the actor has appeared in all of Nichols’ movies, sometimes as the lead and at other times as a supporting character. The director has even said he owes his career to Shannon. “ He is not just a collaborator; he has become family to me. I owe my career to Michael Shannon. I learned how to direct from directing Michael Shannon, ” he said. “ From the outside, it can feel kind of cute, but it’s not. I love that guy, and I want him in movies because he’s the greatest actor in the world. And if you’re a director and you have access to the greatest actor in the world, it makes sense that you would call him all the time. “

Two months ago, Shannon mentioned that Nichols was having trouble securing funding for his next project. Thankfully, FilmNation stepped up, and King Snake is moving forward.