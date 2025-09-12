Michael Shannon says Jeff Nichols is having a hard time getting money for his next movie

After the release of The Bikeriders, director Jeff Nichols was keen to start on another project, but according to his frequent collaborator, Michael Shannon, no one is willing to cough up the dough.

“ It’s kind of mind-boggling, ” said Shannon while speaking with Variety. “ Jeff has a hard time getting money to make a film. He’s made six films—I would say all of them at least excellent, if not magnificent motion pictures. He can’t get the money. Granted, he’s ambitious; he doesn’t want to just go and make a $1 million movie, but he shouldn’t have to at this point in his career .”

Shannon then joked, “ If you would like to see another Jeff Nichols/Michael Shannon movie, please go visit our GoFundMe page. “

The actor has appeared in all of Nichols’ movies, sometimes as the lead and others as a supporting character. The director has even said that he owes his career to Shannon. “ He is not just a collaborator; he has become family to me. I owe my career to Michael Shannon. I learned how to direct from directing Michael Shannon, ” he said. “ From the outside, it can feel kind of cute, but it’s not. I love that guy, and I want him in movies because he’s the greatest actor in the world. And if you’re a director and you have access to the greatest actor in the world, it makes sense that you would call him all the time. “