Joe Hill’s novel King Sorrow may get a TV series adaptation

King Sorrow , the latest horror novel from author Joe Hill (who is, yes, Stephen King’s son and was the little kid in the original Creepshow), just reached book store shelves on October 21st – and during a new interview with Mashable, Hill revealed that the TV series adaptation rights have already been optioned! Hill didn’t reveal who picked up the option, but apparently there’s a King Sorrow TV series in development right now.

The King Sorrow novel (you can pick up a copy HERE) has the following description: Arthur Oakes is a reader, a dreamer, and a student at Rackham College, Maine, renowned for its frosty winters, exceptional library, and beautiful buildings. But his idyll—and burgeoning romance with Gwen Underfoot—is shattered when a local drug dealer and her partner corner him into one of the worst crimes he can imagine: stealing rare books from the college library. Trapped and desperate, Arthur turns to his closest friends for comfort and help. Together they dream up a wild, fantastical scheme to free Arthur from the cruel trap in which he finds himself. Wealthy, irrepressible Colin Wren suggests using the unnerving Crane journal (bound in the skin of its author) to summon a dragon to do their bidding. The others—brave, beautiful Alison Shiner; the battling twins Donna and Donovan McBride; and brainy, bold Gwen—don’t hesitate to join Colin in an effort to smash reality and bring a creature of the impossible into our world. But there’s nothing simple about dealing with dragons, and their pact to save Arthur becomes a terrifying bargain in which the six must choose a new sacrifice for King Sorrow every year—or become his next meal.

The book has a page count of 896, so it’s no surprise to hear that it may be heading to television rather than getting a feature film adaptation.

King Sorrow features a few callbacks to the works of Stephen King. Hill broke them down for Mashable, pointing out references to The Dead Zone, Pet Sematary, and The Gunslinger, the first book in the Dark Tower saga.

Hill’s works have previously been turned into the films Horns, In the Tall Grass, The Black Phone (which got a sequel), and Abraham’s Boys, and the TV shows Locke & Key and NOS4A2. Three of his stories were also adapted for the Creepshow TV series on Shudder.

Are you a fan of Joe Hill, and are you glad to hear that King Sorrow may become a TV series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.