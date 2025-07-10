The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan knows “the perfect way” to bring Stephen King’s epic saga to the screen

Once set up at Netflix, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s production company Intrepid Pictures now has an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon MGM Studios – and one of the shows they’re working on for Prime Video is Flanagan’s dream project, a series adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower novels. This project was officially announced two and a half years ago… and while it’s still not clear when it’s going to be going into production, Mike Flanagan told the Toronto Sun what he thought would be “the perfect way” to bring the epic saga to the screen.

We previously heard that Intrepid was able to get the Dark Tower rights because Flanagan sent Stephen King “ a very, very detailed outline of what I wanted to do with it. And it was in response to that, that he gave us the rights. A project like this, I wouldn’t want to be involved in it at all If we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material, but he’s been very, very supportive and very excited about what we’d like to do with it. “

Flanagan previously made the King adaptations Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck, and is currently in production on an eight-episode series adaptation of Carrie. When asked if there’s a “dream book” of King’s that he’d like to make an adaptation of, he told the Toronto Sun, “ It’s the Dark Tower … that’s the big one. It’s the one that ties it all together. It’s the journey of a life and existence. That’s the number one. There are so many of his that live in my heart. A sentimental favourite that I’ve always looked at is Hearts in Atlantis. The one that got away was Revival. I wrote an adaptation of that one that I loved. I wish it could have made its way to the screen. I hope someday that it does. But yeah, Dark Tower— 100%. ” Asked what an adaptation of the Dark Tower story would look like, he said, “ It’s got to be a series then it also has to have movies. The perfect way to do it is five seasons and two movies, but there are a lot of different ways it can go. It’s such an intimidating undertaking, but we’re setting it up now to begin as a series and we’ll see where it goes. “

This isn’t the first time Flanagan has said he envisions the story playing out over the course of five seasons and two feature films, so here’s hoping that he’ll not only be able to get a first season of the show made, but also that he’ll be able to continue and bring his complete vision to the screen. Many of Stephen King’s stories and novels are connected to The Dark Tower in some way, but the Dark Tower series itself consists of The Gunslinger, The Drawing of the Three, The Waste Lands, Wizard and Glass, The Wind Through the Keyhole, Wolves of the Calla, Song of Susannah, The Dark Tower, and the short story The Little Sisters of Eluria.

Do you agree that “the perfect way” to bring The Dark Tower to the screen would be with five seasons of a TV series and two feature films? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.