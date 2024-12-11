Kraven the Hunter reactions are largely negative, pointing out bad dialogue and story problems

The first reactions to Sony’s Marvel Comics adaptation Kraven the Hunter are largely negative, pointing out issues with the storytelling

Sony’s Marvel Comics adaptation Kraven the Hunter is set to reach theatres on December 13th. This movie is, along with Morbius, Madame Web, and the Venom trilogy, part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (which was formerly known as the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters), which consists of Marvel adaptations that doesn’t have the creative team of Marvel Studios behind them, so therefore they’re not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony is able to make these films because they own the movie rights to all characters that were originally introduced in the pages of Spider-Man comics. The financial success of the Venom movies aside (and that trilogy has had diminishing returns), these movies haven’t tended to go over well with movie-goers, something which Kraven director J. C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) has had to address, asking that people give his movie the chance to wash away the bad taste left by Morbius and Madame Web… But now, the first reactions to the film are dropping online, and they’re largely negative. It doesn’t sound like this is a huge step up from the other films in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Directed by Chandor from a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the title character and is joined in the cast by Ariana DeBose as voodoo priestess Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s estranged brother and master of disguise Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Russian mercenary and human-rhino hybrid Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino, Christopher Abbott as a mercenary and assassin known as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s estranged father, the ruthless crime lord Nikolai Kravinoff.

Our review will be dropping here on JoBlo.com at 9am (Eastern) tomorrow morning. In the meantime, here are some of the first reactions, which are mostly negative, with a few positive along the way:

I really wanted to love Kraven The Hunter, but the awful first act, bad CGI and even worst dialogue ruined it. The best things about the film are Aaron's performance and the BLOODY action sequences but that wasn't enough. These characters deserved better. #KravenTheHunter pic.twitter.com/fF7aCGFI6c — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) December 11, 2024

Saw #KravenTheHunter tonight and why do CGI animals in 2024 look worse than the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park from over 30 years ago? CGI blockbusters need to make changes because somehow they are looking more and more unrealistic. The JP T-Rex is still the gold standard. pic.twitter.com/IxJM6E7gIS — Ken Murray (@murraymaker) December 11, 2024

#KravenTheHunter is fun when Johnson is in action causing bloody chaos but everything else is a drag. Great cast held back by clunky dull dialogue. Another instance of a villain turned hero. A story that lacks any intrigue. Rhino & Chameleon wasted. Overall a disappointment. pic.twitter.com/YIlyJnsjQH — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) December 11, 2024

So #KravenTheHunter



A big ol bucket of NAH. While I liked the action, it cutaway from it so quick one didn’t get to enjoy it! AWFUL acting, terrible script and a waste of Aaron Taylor Johnson, who I actually enjoyed in the role! Wayyyy too quick, not a great story… farewell. pic.twitter.com/is3HBwTLXh — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) December 11, 2024

#KravenTheHunter is at its best when people are just getting brutally murdered or torn to shreds by someone or something. It has some really fun parts and some really awful parts. The acting is god awful horrendous this movie would have worked better as a silent movie with just… pic.twitter.com/kTwl45AeAn — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) December 11, 2024

So… I’m seeing other people post reactions so I guess the social media embargo has lifted….? #KravenTheHunter



I LOVED IT 😍😂🔥



As good as the first #Venom



I would watch it again!

Review tomorrow 3pm EST pic.twitter.com/AIqIJ69Eko — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 11, 2024

Just saw #KravenTheHunter and it's a total BLAST! There are lots of references to the Spider-Man lore that will wow fans. Great cinematic action, the R-Rating was a delight. Aaron Taylor-Johnon really embodied the character, phenomenal performance. Don't miss it December 13th! pic.twitter.com/gGPXajgqYG — Davy (@davybirth) December 11, 2024

With low expectations #kraventhehunter isn't that bad. #Kraven showing off his skills and abilities was entertaining. There are many conveniences, weak villains, and bad cgi, but still a decent time. Better than #morbius #madameweb and #venom 2 & 3 #Sony pic.twitter.com/vLvO6muCiw — Brandon Keith Avery (@justmyopinion84) December 11, 2024

#KraventheHunter is exactly the film you’d expect at this point.



The film doesn't understand a single character it tries to adapt to screen and the whole movie often feels created by AI. pic.twitter.com/SVGStU1kER — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) December 11, 2024

#KravenTheHunter is the perfect example to teach on film schools of how badly messed up your editing, story and performances. There’s only one good action sequence, but awful stuff. Glad this universe is ending. pic.twitter.com/KXCrMIPYQx — alex 👽 (@alexkokz) December 11, 2024

This should really be the end of the line for Sony's series of Marvel-adjacent misfires starring Spider-Man villains but missing Spider-Man. Despite a decent effort from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, #KravenTheHunter is a disaster. My review @moviefone: https://t.co/gmm30W5JF9 — Don Kaye (donkaye.bsky.social) (@donkaye) December 11, 2024

What do you think of the first Kraven the Hunter reactions? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.