Kraven the Hunter reported runtime would make it the longest of Sony’s Marvel movies

With the exception of the Venom trilogy, Sony Pictures hasn’t had the best of luck with their Marvel movies. Will Kraven the Hunter be able to turn the tide? I honestly don’t know, but the film is reportedly set to break a record for Sony’s Marvel franchise nonetheless. According to the BBFC, Kraven the Hunter will have a runtime of 127 minutes.

This runtime would make Kraven the Hunter the longest film of the franchise, beating out Madame Web, which ran 116 minutes. Per the official synopsis, Kraven the Hunter is “ the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. ” In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Crowe, Kraven the Hunter stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott.

Now that the Venom franchise has wrapped up with Venom: The Last Dance, Sony really needs one of their Marvel movies to become a success. Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor was recently asked if he was worried if the bad reputation of the franchise would impact his film. “ I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe], ” Chandor said. “ Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance. “

Kraven the Hunter will be released on December 13th.