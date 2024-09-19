Krazy House trailer unleashes blood-soaked, gross-out mayhem in horror comedy that might not be for everyone

XYZ Films has dropped a new trailer for Krazy House, the action-horror comedy which our own Chris Bumbray absolutely hated when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Part ’90s sitcom, part blood-soaked, gross-out mayhem, the Krazy House trailer proudly features its offensive subject matter as a badge of pride. The films stars Nick Frost as Bernie, a religious homemaker who discovers that the Russian workers in his house are, in fact, criminals searching for loot. In order to save his wife and the rest of his studio audience-approved sitcom family, Bernie has to man up and unleash his inner beast. The film was written and directed by Steffen Haars & Flip van der Kuil and stars Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Connolly, Gaite Jansen, and Walt Klink.

Krazy House feels like it’s targeting a very niche audience who might appreciate its shock humour, but that didn’t include Bumbray. “ Everything about this film is a disaster right from the start. The pseudo-sitcom gimmick is unfunny and was done much better in the classic viral video Too Many Cooks, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ Frost is doing his best, but the material gives him nothing to work with, as the sitcom gimmick goes on for about forty minutes, while he spends at least another 20 minutes of the movie strung up on a cross (don’t ask) mugging with reaction shots to the chaos around him. Frost drops the accent and re-emerges as a more crazed, badass version of his character (which he seems much more comfortable playing) in the last ten minutes, but by then, the film has devolved into a hopeless satire with nary a laugh in sight. “

Bumbray continued: “ It’s incredible how many talented people are wasted on this, with Alicia Silverstone deserving far better than Frost’s always-shrieking wife. She and Frost have never been this grating on screen. The movie is going for a bonkers, transgressive vibe, with Entourage star Kevin Connelly turning up late in the game as Jesus Christ himself (he’s actually not bad), with a scene where a man gets violated with a Jesus figurine included. But it’s all just crass exploitation without any substance. Indeed, there’s a place for crass exploitation, but it needs to be backed up by entertainment value. Krazy House is so abysmal that it almost became an endurance test. Frankly, the press screening I saw inspired many walkouts. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Krazy House will be released on VOD on October 4th.