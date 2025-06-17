Netflix opens a portal to a Land of the Lost series reboot from Legendary Television

Netflix is ready to plunge into a classic science-fiction adventure with a reboot of Sid and Marty Krofft’s 1974 TV series Land of the Lost. According to Deadline, the streamer is joining forces with Sid and Marty Krofft’s production company and Marty’s daughter, Deanna Krofft Pope, VP of Development and Production at their studio, to bring the beloved property back to small screens. Deadline says the Land of the Lost reboot is in its “very early stages” of development, with the search for a writer alive and well.

1974’s Land of the Lost revolves around a father, Rick Marshall (Spencer Milligan), and his two children, Will Marshall (Wesley Eure) and Holly Marshall (Kathy Coleman), who accidentally travel through a portal to a bizarre land populated by dinosaurs, lizard people, and other dangerous creatures that would sooner have them for dinner than let them discover a way to get home. During their journey, the Marshalls meet a Tyrannosaurus Rex nicknamed Grumpy, a primate-like tribe called Pakuni, and reptilian humanoids called Sleestak. The Marshalls befriend one of the younger primates, Cha-Ka (Phillip Paley), who observes humans’ strange ways of survival in a world that is out of time.

In 2009, Universal Pictures rebooted the concept for a feature film starring Will Ferrell as Dr. Rick Marshall, Danny McBride as Will Stanton, Anna Friel as Holly Cantrell, and Jorma Taccone as Cha-Ka. The Brad Silberling-directed sci-fi comedy changes the formula, with Holly as Dr. Marshall’s assistant and Will as a survivalist. The Sleestak and herds of dinosaurs, the Pakuni, and more appear in the film.

While Land of the Lost aired on NBC Saturday mornings for three seasons from 1974 to 1976, with CBS running the series in the summer of 1985 and 1987, many consider the show a beloved cult classic. The show’s concept is perfect for a Land of the Lost reboot with modern effects, hot, young actors, and a binge-worthy format on a streaming platform like Netflix.

