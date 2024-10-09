Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre gets fitted for a power ring to play John Stewart in HBO’s Lanterns series

Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre will go from a corrupt town in Louisiana to patrolling the cosmos for HBO‘s upcoming Green Lantern series, Lanterns. Pierre wields a power ring as John Stewart for the forthcoming series, a fan-favorite character many have waited with bated breath to see as a part of this ambitious project. Kyle Chandler is negotiating to play fellow Lantern Hal Jordan for the series, with insiders expecting the deal to close.

The search for an actor to play John Stewart has been epic. After an extensive search, the two frontrunners were Pierre and Stephen James (If Beale Street Could Talk, 12 Bridges). John Stewart is one of Earth’s Green Lanterns, the leader of the Green Lantern Corps, and a member of the organization’s Honor Guard. Stewart specializes in sharp-shooting and is a skilled architect, making the objects he manifests with his power ring intricate and multi-functioning.

Lanterns has officially been given an eight-episode straight-to-series order by HBO, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios. Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce.

The series “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said, “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern. As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.”

Aaron Pierre stars alongside Don Johnson and AnnaSophia Robb in 2024’s Rebel Ridge, a one-person-army drama about a former Marine grappling with a web of small-town corruption while attempting to post bail for his cousin. The ordeal escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.

