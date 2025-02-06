Lauren Graham ready to return to Stars Hollow for more Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham is always open to returning for more of the fan favorite show, although the decision’s not up to her.

Oi with the poodles already! 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the first time Lorelai Gilmore walked into Luke’s Diner, talking a million miles a minute and immediately launching one of the most beloved shows ever. And just as the fans are no doubt ready to revisit Stars Hollow, Lauren Graham might also be open to a Gilmore Girls return.

While Gilmore Girls fans did get the four-episode A Year in the Life in 2016, it’s now been nine years — the same length between the conclusion of the original series and that miniseries. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Graham was asked if reprising Lorelei is something she would consider. “I always say yes because it’s the best part I ever had and I love doing it…it’s just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer and it just means so much to me…I just don’t want to make a decision that my boss wouldn’t make…”

The real decision would fall on Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. While her schedule did look to free up with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel concluding its five-season run in 2023, she does have another show, Étoile, lined up. That might not leave too much time for another season or one-off of Gilmore Girls. Still, considering how A Year in the Life ended on the cliffhanger of Rory being (randomly) pregnant, it does feel like fans are being robbed of seeing four generations of Gilmores together.

But giving the fans a little shout-out to at least hold them over, Graham acknowledged how grateful she is, especially with new ones discovering Gilmore Girls via Netflix. “Some people are starting to say, ‘You raised me!’ And I’m like, ‘I hope there were other adults involved.’ And then on the other hand, people are like, ‘I just have the show on the in the background, it puts my dog to sleep. We’re not even listening anymore, it’s just on like background music.’”

Another go at Gilmore Girls is absolutely warranted. A Year in the Life was mostly satisfying (although “Summer” was a bit of a slog), but the aforementioned cliffhanger almost assured fans that more was to come, and we’re not talking about Walmart commercials. Otherwise, it felt too abrupt to conclude the story. OK, maybe we just want to see more short films from Kirk…

Would you like to see more Gilmore Girls?