The Batman film franchise goes to pieces in the exciting LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer

Gotham City is going to pieces, and Lego fans could not be more excited! The Lego Batman franchise is returning to video game platforms next year with Lego Batman: Legady of the Dark Knight, and the Caped Crusader’s latest interactive build-a-brick adventure is a hilarious and loving tribute to many of the Batman films across cinematic history! Who’s ready to do the Bat-dance?

On Tuesday at Gamescom, Warner Bros. Games and TT Games announced Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the hero’s first Lego title for consoles in over a decade! Can you believe it’s been that long? What even is time? In addition to announcing the game, WB unveiled a Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer, teasing the adventure that combines gameplay elements from the Arkham game series and films across Batman’s film library.

The game appears to span much of Batman’s history, from the Tibetan Himalayas in a Bhutanese prison to a martial arts training ground, eventually making the journey to Gotham City, where Batman faces some of his most fearsome foes. The trailer features Arkham-style gameplay, with Batman zipping from one criminal to the next for a wicked display of fisticuffs and comic book-style action, a scene of Batman chasing the Penguin a la Matt Reeves’ The Batman, plus encounters with a Heath Ledger-like Joker and a hilarious moment with Tom Hardy’s Bane.

The last real-deal Lego Batman game, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, launched in 2014, along with the mobile game The Lego Batman Movie Game in 2017. A Lego spinoff, Lego DC Super-Villains, made the scene in 2018, but this is the first time we’re getting a straight-up Lego Batman game in far too long. While some could say the Lego games’ appeal has worn thin, I disagree. 2024’s Lego Horizon Adventures reinvigorated the Lego gaming arena for some, with a fun and funny take on the franchise-spanning game from Sony and Guerrilla Games.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will launch sometime in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.