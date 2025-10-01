Let’s Play TV Review: The adaptation of Mongie’s slice-of-life Webtoon is spectacular, saucy, and over-leveling with promise

Plot: A game developer’s big break turns sour when a harsh review goes viral. Adding insult to injury, the critic moves in next door, sparking an unexpected journey through gaming culture, viral drama, and romance.

Review: When I heard that Let’s Play would leave the Webtoon platform after three years of essential reading, I nearly lost my mind. Where would I get my fix of game developer-related romance and slice-of-life comedy? Sure, those things are in abundance on Webtoon. Still, few deliver on all fronts like Leeanne M. Krecic (Mongie)’s Let’s Play. So, imagine my excitement when I discovered that the delightful story I love so much would get an anime adaptation on Crunchyroll. I was overjoyed. However, would the anime live up to my expectations? Could something become lost in the translation? Thankfully, Let’s Play‘s launch state is everything I could hope for, with director Daiki Tomiyasu taking great care to deliver a one-to-one experience for fans.

It’s immediately evident that Tomiyasu takes great care while adapting Let’s Play. So much of what makes the Webtoon an engaging, amusing, and saucy read is here, especially when Sam and Charles exchange disciplinary measures in the workplace. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

Let’s Play is a slice-of-life story about Sam, the creator of an online game called Ruminate. When Sam decides to launch her game on a GOG-like platform, it becomes labeled a success. That is, until Marshall Law, a popular game reviewer and online influencer, trashes her efforts. Marshall’s destructive remarks cause Ruminate’s overall game score to plummet, sending Sam into a downward spiral. How can Sam get Marshall to try the game again? Oh, wait. He’s just moved in next door! That’s not going to be awkward at all!

For the moment, Let’s Play is a light, funny, and fuzzy feeling affair with upbeat characters, a pleasant soundtrack composed by Conisch, and an uncomplicated aesthetic that gives the show a grounded, lived-in feel. The show does veer into fantasy territory when Sam and her friends get together for an EverQuest-style raid, though aside from a bit more Sailor Moon or Goblin Slayer-like flair, the vibes remain the same.

Let’s Play truly levels up when the heat between Sam and Charles turns up. The duo works together at Sam’s father’s company, with Charles in a higher position despite Sam’s relation to the company’s CEO. It’s Charles’s job to ensure Sam is ready to take the company over, so he keeps sher’s best interest in mind, though he’s not always as bright or smooth as he’d like to believe. As soft-spoken as Sam can be, she’s more than capable of rising to an occasion when given proper motivation. Charles will learn this quickly, getting him hot under the collar.

Truly, some of Let’s Play‘s most significant moments come from those spent between Sam and Charles. There’s a spark, a heat between them, which gives the show a sexy, seductive edge. The “will they/won’t they” of Let’s Play is one of the show’s more significant draws, with Sam becoming more desirable with every ounce of confidence she summons.

Ultimately, Let’s Play is off to a fantastic start. Everything that makes Mongie’s Webtoon a must-read page-turner is here for Crunchyroll subscribers to enjoy. Additionally, bringing Let’s Play into animation lets Tomiyasu refine Mongie’s story, tightening up the pacing and introducing Sam’s confidence streak early, giving viewers a glimpse of her more authoritative side (not to mention the mental demons that plague her thoughts).

As a long-time Let’s Play fan, I could not have asked for more from this adaptation of Mongie’s Webtoon. The show is already my most-anticipated release of the season, and I hope (and trust) it will catch on with romance and slice-of-life anime fans. There’s something here for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for love with a side of epic fantasy, or want to shut the door and feel the heat of inter-office romance with an eventual twist, Let’s Play will always leave you wanting more in the best way.

Let's Play AMAZING 9