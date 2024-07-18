Link: 1986 killer ape movie starring Elisabeth Shue is getting a 4K release from Kino Lorber

Yesterday, we featured Psycho II director Richard Franklin’s 1986 killer ape movie Link (watch it HERE) as one of our picks for the Best Horror Movie You Never Saw – and when we started putting that video together, we had no idea that there was some cool Link news right around the corner: Kino Lorber has announced that they will be giving the film a 4K release on September 10th, and pre-orders are available at THIS LINK!

Starring Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid) and Terence Stamp (The Limey), Link has the following synopsis: Young graduate student Jane Chase (Shue) becomes the new assistant to an eccentric zoology professor (Stamp) at the remote home he shares with two brilliant chimpanzees and an elderly orangutan butler named Link. But when one of the chimps is found dead and the professor mysteriously disappears, Link becomes dangerously aggressive towards Jane. Now, the time for “monkey business” is over and the true terror is about to begin.

Steven Finch (Brookside), Richard Garnett (Jeeves and Wooster), David O’Hara (The Professor and the Madman), Kevin Lloyd (The Bill), and Joe Belcher (Coronation Street) are also in the cast, but for the majority of the running time Shue is the only human on screen, accompanied by some ape co-stars. This was Shue’s first leading role in a feature film, and she did a great job.

Kino Lorber brings Link to 4K with the following extras: – Audio Commentary by Film Historian Lee Gambin and Film Critic Jarret Gahan – Deleted Workprint Scenes – Audio Interview with Director Richard Franklin – Jerry Goldsmith Demo of the Link Theme – Theatrical Trailers and Teaser – Optional English Subtitles

I just saw Link for the first time a couple of months ago and instantly became a fan, which is why I did that Best Horror Movie You Never Saw write-up. I don’t own a copy of the movie yet, but it’s definitely going to be added to my collection.

Will you be buying a copy of the 4K release of Link from Kino Lorber? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have seen the movie before, let us know what you think of it.