John Lithgow shares his advice for the actor who will play the young Trinity Killer in prequel series

The fourth season of the Showtime series Dexter saw the title character, a serial killer who targets other killers, going up against a homicidal creep called the Trinity Killer, played by John Lithgow. A family man with a wife and two kids (their home life isn’t as happy as it appears), the Trinity Killer (a.k.a. Arthur Mitchell) would regularly commit cycles of murders that saw him slit a woman’s wrists in her a bathtub, make another woman jump to her death, and bludgeon a man. At first, it was believed he would kill three people each cycle, thus his nickname, but it was later revealed that there was a fourth kill to each cycle: the burial of a young boy. Lithgow did such a great job playing this despicable character, he won an Emmy for it. And we haven’t seen the last of Arthur Mitchell. It was recently confirmed that a Trinity Killer prequel series is in the works at Paramount+, with Lithgow on board to provide the character’s inner voice narration while a different actor plays a young version of the character. Speaking with Screen Rant, Lithgow revealed what sort of advice he would give to the actor cast as the younger Trinity.

Lithgow said he would tell the actor, “ Just be on his side. (laughs) Not an easy thing to do, with the Trinity Killer, but be on his side. “

I don’t really understand why Paramount+ wants a Trinity Killer series, especially since Lithgow won’t be in the lead. Unlike Dexter, Arthur Mitchell isn’t someone you can really side with or root for, if you’re not the actor playing him. He’s just pure scumbag. But… we’ll see how it goes.

While we wait to see how the Trinity Killer show is going to turn out, Clyde Phillips – who served as the showrunner on the first four of Dexter‘s eight seasons, then revived the series with Dexter: New Blood – is continuing the franchise with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which is on Paramount+ with Showtime, and the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, which is expected to premiere on Showtime in June. Phillips is also behind the Trinity Killer series… and in fact, he recently said that the scripts are already written. “ We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner. John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for [Original Sin]. There’s that and we’re doing another show with Michael C. Hall, [Resurrection]… We were writing that while shooting Original Sin, so that’s fairly busy. We begin shooting [Resurrection] in January and it will air in June 2025. “

