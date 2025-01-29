Little House on the Prairie reboot series ordered at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a reboot of Little House on the Prairie based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Netflix announced today that it has ordered a reboot of Little House on the Prairie, based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s stories and made popular by the acclaimed ’70s TV series starring Michael Landon.

Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new series. “ I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old, ” added Sonnenshine. “ They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix. “

“ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story, ” said Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series for Netflix. “ Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic. “

The show comes from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios. Sonnershine will also executive produce alongside Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox, and Susanna Fogel. If you’re a Little House fan, the name Friendly likely looks very familiar to you as Ed Friendly executive produced the original series. Now his son will follow in his footsteps. “ It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series, ” said Friendly. “ I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations. “

Paramount actually started developing a Little House on the Prairie reboot five years ago. Prior to that, David Gordon Green (Halloween Ends) was in talks to direct a big-screen adaptation in 2012.

The official logline for the new series reads: “ Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical ‘Little House’ books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier. ”

I unabashedly love Little House on the Prairie, so I’m thrilled by the potential of this reboot. My wife and I rewatch the series probably once a year, and we’ve even jokingly developed our own hard-R reboot full of struggle, death, and Ma’s frequently ripped dress.