Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman sets July Complete Series Blu-ray

2025 is going to be a huge year for the Man of Steel. Not only does James Gunn have a little movie coming out, but Warner Bros. is hoping to capitalize on that by releasing Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman on Blu-ray for the first time ever. The box set flies to shelves on July 8th, three days before Gunn’s Superman hits theaters.

All four seasons of The New Adventures of Superman have been released before but never as an official “complete series” set, with the seasons receiving their own individual boxes and only later being bundled. With that and a brand new remaster, fans of the ABC series will be hitting that pre-order button faster than a speeding bullet.

Here is the rundown of The New Adventures of Superman, as per Blu-ray.com: “Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher star in this fan-favorite romantic action/adventure series with comedic overtones, which gave the time-honored, legendary superhero a ‘90s twist over the course of four seasons on ABC TV. With clever writing, and strong performances from the cast, the comic book characters of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane were brought to life with entertaining exploits in 87 episodes. What begins as the most unrequited love affair of all time becomes the most unpredictable of all romantic relationships. Newly remastered in High-Definition for its Blu-ray debut, Lois & Clark look better than ever!”

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman ran for a total of 88 episodes, making it one of the more successful of any Superman outings on the small screen, behind original series Adventures of Superman (1952-1958) and the longest-running, the 10-season, 200+-episode Smallville. During its run, it would earn five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, all in technical categories. And while Dean Cain had some strong suits (so to speak) and was the defining Superman of the ‘90s, that was more due to lack of competition. Really, in the grand scheme, it’s rare that he’s ever ranked in the top half.

Were you a fan of The New Adventures of Superman? Will you be picking up the complete series box set next month?