Lone Wolf: Mark Pellington wraps production on Lily Gladstone, Bryan Cranston conspiracy thriller

Production has wrapped on the conspiracy thriller Lone Wolf , which stars Lily Gladstone – who was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon – and Bryan Cranston, who is best known for starring in the TV series Breaking Bad but also happens to be an Oscar nominee for his performance in the film Trumbo. Lone Wolf is the latest film from director Mark Pellington, whose previous credits include Survive, The Severing, Nostalgia, The Last Word, I Melt with You, Henry Poole Is Here, The Mothman Prophecies, and Arlington Road.

Deadline reports that filming took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Gladstone and Cranston are joined in the cast by O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera), Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty), Chet Hanks (Dead Wrong), and Spencer Garrett (Yes Man).

Scripted by Tom Chilcoat, co-writer of the 2022 Brian Austin Green horror thriller Last the Night, Lone Wolf tells the story of a troubled marine vet (Gladstone) who is pulled into a dark conspiracy by a cunning mercenary (Cranston) to commit a political assassination. That description brings to mind the likes of Shooter and Machete, but it should be very interesting to see how the situation is going to play out this time around.

Ted Hope and Christine Vachon produced the film through their banners Double Hope and Killer Films, respectively, with Jordan Wagner of Wagner Entertainment. Sean Krajewski, Ronnie Exley, Lawrence Minicone, and Jeremy Ross of Rabbits Black serve as executive producers.

Jordan Wagner provided the following statement: “ Collaborating with industry powerhouses like Ted and Christine is an extraordinary opportunity. Their expertise and passion for storytelling, combined with Mark Pellington’s unique vision and the remarkable cast that has come aboard this project, create a foundation for a truly special film. ” Pellington added, “ I can’t imagine a better cast to enhance this provocative and evocative film. A day doesn’t pass without the script growing more prescient. “

Does Lone Wolf sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Mark Pellington / Lily Gladstone / Bryan Cranston conspiracy thriller by leaving a comment below.