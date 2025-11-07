Final Destination: Bloodlines directors take the helm of thriller Long Lost for Steven Spielberg

Way back in 2007, Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky were both contestants on the filmmaking competition reality show On the Lot, which counted Steven Spielberg as one of its producers. Spielberg was obviously impressed with them and has been keeping an eye on them since, because industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has revealed that Stein and Lipovsky, who directed this year’s horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines together, have signed on to take the helm of the thriller Long Lost , which Spielberg is producing for Amblin Partners alongside Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Pictures, as well as Scott Glassgold of Ground Control Entertainment.

Not only that, but Spielberg reportedly also brought Stein and Lipovsky in to write the Gremlins 3 screenplay with Chris Columbus. We just heard yesterday that Gremlins 3 is moving forward, aiming for a November 19, 2027 theatrical release, with Columbus directing and Spielberg executive producing.

We first heard about Long Lost two years ago, when Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners acquired a 50 page short story written by Colin Bannon, who previously wrote and directed the 2009 comedy Love Conquers Paul. Bannon was attached to write the screenplay adaptation of his story, which is said to be “in the vein of What Lies Beneath and Rosemary’s Baby“. The story centers on a recently married woman whose life is upended when her husband’s long-lost wife shockingly returns after she was believed to be dead, sparking fears that she’s hatching a sinister plan to reclaim what was once hers. How did the maker of a little-seen indie from 2009 land a deal like this? Well, in addition to making Love Conquers Paul, Bannon has also gotten his scripts featured on the Black List a record seven times.

Stein and Lipovsky are also developing the sci-fi survival movie The Earthling for Columbia Pictures. Since they’re busy with other projects, they won’t be returning to direct the recently announced Final Destination 7. Last we heard, Belgian filmmaker Michiel Blanchart was in talks to direct the sequel, making it his English-language debut feature.

Does Long Lost sound interesting to you, and are you glad to hear that Spielberg has brought Stein and Lipovsky in to direct this thriller? Let us know by leaving a comment below.