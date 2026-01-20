Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus Webtoon to be the first adult animated series from the Jim Henson Company

Praise the gods! My birthday was yesterday, but it looks like Prime Video is adding a belated gift to the pile. Today, the streaming network announced development for an animated series based on Rachel Smythe’s multi-award-winning Webtoon, Lore Olympus. According to reports, Lore Olympus will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Webtoon Productions and MGM Studios produce the project, which is the first adult series from The Jim Henson Company.

What’s Lore Olympus about?

“In Lore Olympus, witness what the gods do…after dark. The friendships and the lies, the gossip and the wild parties, and of course, forbidden love. Because it turns out, the gods aren’t so different from us after all, especially when it comes to their problems. Stylish and immersive, this is one of mythology’s greatest stories — The Taking of Persephone — as it has never been told before.”

Creative forces offer excitement for the series:

“I am beyond thrilled to partner with Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and Webtoon on the series adaptation of Rachel Smythe’s wildly popular webcomic, Lore Olympus,” said Julia Cooperman, who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. “My fascination with Greek mythology has spanned grade-school libraries and college seminars. ReadingLore Olympus, I was reminded of the enduring power of these tales, which echo through so much of our modern-day storytelling. We can’t wait to share this frisky, soulful, and timely reimagining of Persephone and Hades’ story with new audiences and longtime readers alike.”

“With stunning artwork, rich storytelling, and unforgettable characters,Lore Olympus and Rachel Smythe have built a passionate global fandom clamoring for more,” said David Madden, President of Webtoon Productions. “Lore Olympus is a title that will continue to speak to readers for generations, and this new animated adaptation will bring the story to more fans around the world in a new format. Together with the creative powerhouses we have in our partners at Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and showrunner Julia Cooperman, we’re thrilled to kick off 2026 with this incredible project.”

David Madden and Sydney Bright of Webtoon Productions, along with Aron Levitz, are executive producers. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford serve as executive producers for The Jim Henson Company, and Henson’s Delaney Shiokari serves as executive in charge of the production.

I’m freaking out! Read Lore Olympus today for free on Webtoon!

Finally! Lore Olympus is among my favorite series on the Webtoon app, and I’ve been waiting for this announcement for literal years. Smythe’s story is dark, disturbing, and emotionally raw, with characters you love to hate, and a romantic plot as epic as the gods themselves. I’m over the moon about this, especially knowing that The Jim Henson Company is on the ground floor of its production. I cannot think of a better studio to bring this epic story to life. I need it. I need it now.