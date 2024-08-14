Lost on a Mountain in Maine trailer: Sylvester Stallone-produced survival film coming to theatres in November

Back in 1939, a 12-year-old named Donn Fendler was separated from his family during a storm near the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine. Fendler was lost on that mountain for nine days, without food or proper clothing. When he came stumbling into a hunting camp that was 35 miles from the point where he had gone missing, he credited the Boy Scouts with giving him the knowledge he needed to survive. Fendler then told his story to writer Joseph B. Egan, resulting in a novel called Lost on a Mountain in Maine (you can pick up a copy HERE), which is considered to be a children’s book classic. Now Lost on a Mountain in Maine has been given the film adaptation treatment, with Sylvester Stallone producing through his company Balboa Productions. Blue Fox Entertainment has picked up the distribution rights and is planning to give the film a theatrical release on November 1st – and today we have a trailer to share. You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger (Tater Tot & Patton) from a screenplay by Luke Paradise (Sympathy for the Devil), the film shows us what happens when 12-year-old Donn Fendler becomes separated from his family by a fast-moving storm atop a treacherous mountain. For nine days, Donn fights to stay alive as he attempts to survive the unforgiving wilderness of northern Maine without food, proper clothing, or the knowledge of how bad his situation really is. His disappearance sparks a massive search effort that captures national headlines and attracts hundreds of volunteers, including his own father, who fears he may never see his son again.

Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island), Paul Sparks (House of Cards), Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex), and Ethan Slater (Wicked) star.

Boodhoo Kightlinger told Variety, “ Here’s a classic American movie you don’t see anymore — an emotional epic grounded by a tour-de-force performance from a 12-year-old star. We filmed in ACTUAL wilderness — up to our neck in rivers, hiking mountains — everyday on set, the cast and crew hoisted the banner for Stallone’s underdog ethos. In championing a theatrical release, Blue Fox is giving audiences something they’re hungry for — an incredible (and TRUE) tale of hope, grit, and family, chiseled with a modern edge. “

Stallone produced Lost on a Mountain in Maine with Braden Aftergood, Dick Boyce, and Ryan B. Cook.

Are you interested in Lost on a Mountain in Maine? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.