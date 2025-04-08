Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 teaser trailer invites you on 10 new mind-bending missions to revolutionize animation

The fourth volume of Love, Death + Robots is breaking free to unleash mechanical mayhem online! The 10-episode anthology series is a mix of horror, science-fiction, and fantasy, with many of the industry’s top talents curating the action and adventure. “We work with some really fucking fantastic writers and artists,” says Love, Death + Robots creator Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate). Today, we’ve got a Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 teaser trailer offering a glimpse at the upcoming imaginative madness. Buckle up!

Love, Death + Robots is executive produced by David Fincher. Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returns as supervising director. Miller, Yuh Nelson, and Fincher have all directed series episodes. Fincher made his animation debut with Volume 3’s “Bad Traveling.”

Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 teaser trailer includes everything from intergalactic war to a sold-out concert, Kaiju-sized babies, dinosaurs, UFOs, a talking cat, dogfighting, and a dildo with googly eyes! The series is a tour de force of talent. While each story varies in the quality of execution, style, and lasting appeal, each chapter of Love, Death, + Robots presents a unique take on well-worn genres and tells new stories within its respective arena. Your mileage may vary from one episode to the next, but each endeavor presents a unique vision while showcasing some of the best digital artistry in the game.

In addition to dropping a Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 teaser trailer, Netflix debuted a teaser poster and images for the latest episodes. The series taps into all-but-forgotten animation platforms like Heavy Metal movies or MTV’s defunct Liquid Television. Love, Death + Robots highlights mature-rated animation that pushes the artform’s boundaries in new and exciting ways. Few shows offer the variety on display in Love, Death + Robots, and it’s always fun to learn who voices characters throughout the series. We expect to learn more in the coming weeks, leading to the latest volume’s May 15 premiere.

