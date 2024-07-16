Madman: 1981 slasher gets a novelization from Vinegar Syndrome and author Matt Serafini

We got a ton of awesome slasher movies in the 1980s, and one that isn’t nearly as popular as it should be is the 1981 film Madman (get it HERE) – so it’s cool to hear that Vinegar Syndrome and author Matt Serafini are celebrating this undersung classic with the publication of a novelization! The limited edition hardcover release is going for the price of $49.99 and can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Written and directed by Joe Giannone, Madman has the following synopsis: Betsy’s final summer as a camp counselor at North Sea Cottages was supposed to be one long farewell to the only life she’d ever known. But her world takes an ominous turn when a campfire story unwittingly unleashes a crazed killer. While Betsy contends with a complicated love life and the pressures of an uncertain future, the chilling legend of Madman Marz- a psychotic farmer with an axe to grind- is reborn, targeting Betsy and her friends. One by one the counselors are stalked across the sprawling campground, and Betsy is about to discover that her problems are nothing compared to the evil waiting for her in the dark of the woods.

The movie has been one of my favorites for decades now. It stars Tony Fish, Harriet Bass, Seth Jones, Jan Claire, Alex Murphy, Jimmy Steele, Carl Fredericks, and Michael Sullivan, with Gaylen Ross of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (going by the name Alexis Dubin) as heroine Betsy and Paul Ehler as the slasher Madman Marz.

The hardcover edition of Serafini’s novelization has a page count of 156 and is cloth-bound, coming in a hard slipcase designed by Robert Sammelin. This edition is limited to just 500 units, and as of this writing, more than half of those units have already been sold. So if you want to secure a copy, you should probably head over to Vinegar Syndrome and do so as soon as possible.

