Mark Hamill turned down The Human Centipede 2: “Never enter my life again”

Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi…But even a Jedi Master has his limits on what he’ll do. Mark Hamill has had a storied career to be sure, but he wasn’t about to go to that dark side when it came to being offered the sequel to The Human Centipede.

As he revealed to Entertainment Weekly, Mark Hamill was approached to star in The Human Centipede 2 – and not only did he have no idea what the original even was, but once he heard, it was probably just about the fastest he has ever turned down a part. “Someone said, ‘They want you to be in The Human Centipede Part 2.’ And I said, ‘What’s The Human Centipede?’ They explained the premise to me, and I went, ‘Oh my God! Thank you for putting those images in my head, and I’ll never forgive you for doing so.’ But that was an easy one. I said, ‘No, don’t send the script.’ The premise alone — I’ll never see one, and I really resent the fact that some human being thought of that concept of sewing people together, mouth to anus. Goodbye, and never enter my life again.” We can safely assume that Hamill wasn’t offered the third movie after that rejection…

Even though he outright refused to appear in The Human Centipede 2, Mark Hamill isn’t entirely averse to horror, turning up in the genre on both TV (John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper’s Body Bags, a season three episode of Creepshow) and the big screen (1995’s Village of the Damned, providing the voice of Chucky in the 2019 reboot).

But when it came down to – well, pretty much everything that The Human Centipede movies have to offer – Mark Hamill had good reason to be squeamish. “There’s a producer of Saw. He can’t go see those movies. He produces them and gets all the profits, but he just can’t stomach watching them. I think that’s really funny, ‘cause me, I saw a premise in the trailer, I go, ‘Okay, thank you. Very good. Not for me.’”

The Human Centipede trilogy has grossed just $513,014 worldwide – less than Hamill’s reported base salary for the original Star Wars.