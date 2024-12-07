Mark Strong, Brett Goldstein & more rumoured to be eyed for roles in HBO’s Harry Potter TV series

The casting process for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is in full swing, and according to Deadline, rumours have been swirling about some possible big-name additions to the series, including Mark Strong (The Penguin), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), and more.

Mark Strong has reportedly emerged as a potential Albus Dumbledore. Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) was previously said to be close to signing on to play the role, but Strong may be another contender. Brett Goldstein is also rumoured to be up for the role of Rubeus Hagrid, the Hogwarts gamekeeper played by late Robbie Coltrane in the movie franchise.

The rumour mill also points to Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) being considered for Professor Minerva McGonagall, played by the late Maggie Smith in the movies. Rachel Weisz (Black Widow) may also be on the wish list for the role. As reported earlier this week, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is being eyed for the role of Professor Severus Snape.

As usual, HBO wouldn’t confirm or deny anything, merely saying, “ We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals. “

The casting process for the three main kids is underway. An open call was put out for children who are residents of the U.K. and Ireland and will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. It’s said that over 32,000 kids have auditioned for the roles. Succession‘s Francesca Gardiner will serve as a writer and showrunner on the series, while Mark Mylod signed on to executive produce and direct multiple episodes. The project was originally developed for Max but made the leap to HBO (along with a variety of other Max shows) in June.