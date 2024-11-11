Mark Rylance being considered to play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

The casting process for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series has been moving ahead, and Variety reports that Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) is being considered for the role of Albus Dumbledore.

The report states that Rylance is “ at the top of the casting wishlist” for Dumbledore but adds that “ Warner Bros. Television hasn’t yet entered into negotiations with the actor, but the studio has reached out to gauge interest and availability. ” So, don’t get too excited, but I think Rylance would be fantastic in the role if the studio is able to sign him. In response, an HBO representative said, “ We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals. “

As I mentioned above, the casting process for the Harry Potter TV series has begun. An open call was put out for children who are residents of the U.K. and Ireland and will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. “ We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting, ” the notice reads. “ For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated. “

It was revealed earlier this summer that Succession‘s Francesca Gardiner had been tapped to serve as writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod signed on to executive produce and direct multiple episodes. The project was originally developed for Max but made the leap to HBO (along with a variety of other Max shows) in June.

Each season of the Harry Potter TV series is said to cover one of J.K. Rowling’s novels, for a total of seven seasons. While the movies were able to fit quite a lot in, there were plenty of moments cut from the novels that the TV series will finally be able to bring to life. Last year, the studio released a statement saying, “ Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally. “

Could you see Mark Rylance as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series?