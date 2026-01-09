Marrow trailer: Danielle Harris and Michael Ironside star in true crime horror film

The true crime-inspired horror thriller Marrow doesn’t have a release date yet (as of right now, all we know is that the film will be premiering at the USA Film Festival in Dallas, Texas on February 17th), but a trailer for the film has dropped online today, and it caught our attention with its cast: Marrow stars Danielle Harris of the Halloween franchise and the legendary Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers)! You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Synopsis

Mitch McLeod (Silhouette) directed the film from a screenplay that was written by lead actress Jessica Dawn Willis (The Woman Under the Stage) and author Preston Fassel (Our Lady of the Inferno) and happens to be inspired by actual events that took place in McLeod’s life – although Willis and Fassel are said to have put a heavy fictionalized twist on those events. Willis takes on the role of Jamie Foster, a formerly successful vlogger who attempts to revitalize her career by inviting her stalker onto the show — knowing he may be the serial killer responsible for murdering a string of influencers. Although Jamie’s views go up, she begins to realize more than her life is at stake when the stalker’s identity — and humanity — come into question.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting note that “Harris plays Camilla, Jamie’s wealthy yet ruthless aunt whose threats to cut funding drive Jamie’s desperation to succeed, while Ironside appears as Dr. Jonathan Myers, a disgraced ex-psychiatrist who survived a mysterious encounter with Jamie’s stalker in the past.”

Statement

McLeod told Bloody Disgusting, “ Marrow takes the true accounts of a stalking in small town Texas in the early 2000s and places it within a modern lens, exploring the world of podcasts America’s oftentimes unsettling fascination with serial killers and true crime podcasts. I’ve never seen the dark side of these explored in film, from both the lens of the audience and those telling these stories, and I want to lean into that in an attempt to understand these dark fascinations held by so many. “

Willis, Harris, and Ironside are joined in the cast by Matthew Tompkins, Carlos Cortez, Ashley Spicer, Phil Harrison, Abby Joy, Rrian Rhonda, Kristin Payne, Vanessa Sun, Rachel Rice, and Marc Rouse.

McLeod produced the film through his company Absentia Pictures, alongside Highland Myst Entertainment, CC Films, and Little Spark Films. Carlos Cortez serves as an executive producer.

What did you think of the Marrow trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.