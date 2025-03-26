Last Chance Motel: Halloween franchise heroines Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris are co-directing a horror movie

Halloween heroines Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris are directing the horror film Last Chance Motel together

By
Danielle Harris

Scout Taylor-Compton played teen heroine Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake, and came back for Zombie’s Halloween II. Danielle Harris played child heroine Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4: The Return of the Michael Myers and Halloween 5, then was cast to play Annie Brackett in Zombie’s two Halloween films. Now, Taylor-Compton and Harris have a podcast called Talk Scary to Me, which is part of the Bloody Disgusting network – and our friends over at Bloody Disgusting have just shared the news that Taylor-Compton and Harris will be directing a movie together! It is, of course, a horror movie, and the title is Last Chance Motel.

Taylor-Compton and Harris also crafted the story for the film, which will follow a newlywed couple whose dream wedding spirals into a bloody nightmare when they uncover that their secluded venue—a desolate motel deep in the Nevada desert—is run by a relentless bloodthirsty family with dark secrets revealing that one bride’s future may not be all that it was promised to be.

The cast includes Shane West (A Walk to Remember), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Monica Keena (Freddy vs. Jason), Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night), and Zachary Roozen (Deadly Debutantes), with Taylor-Compton and Harris reserving lead roles for themselves.

Taylor-Compton provided the following statement: “We’ve always wanted to create something that speaks to horror fans in a way that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Danielle and I have talked about this for so long—we wanted to be more than just scream queens. This film is the first step in carving out our own space in horror filmmaking.” Harris added, “This project is deeply personal to us. It’s our love letter to horror—gritty, unrelenting, and absolutely terrifying. We want to create films that feel like the ones we grew up on, the kind that stay with you long after the credits roll. This is just the beginning of what we plan to build together.

Coming our way from Talk Scary Productions and Hillin Entertainment, Last Chance Motel is being described as a “pulse-pounding psychological thriller with slasher elements” and “promises to deliver a fresh, blood-soaked addition to modern horror,” paying “homage to classic slashers while injecting a modern psychological twist.

Does Last Chance Motel sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Scout Taylor-Compton / Danielle Harris project by leaving a comment below.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Halloween heroines Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris are directing the horror film Last Chance Motel together
Last Chance Motel: Halloween franchise heroines Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris are co-directing a horror movie
Jackie the Stripper: Charlotte Kirk stars in Jack the Ripper spoof
Seth Gilliam of The Walking Dead and Sonja O'Hara of Doomsday star in the paranormal crime thriller Stakeout
Stakeout: Seth Gilliam, Sonja O’Hara star in a vampire movie that’s meant to launch a franchise
Weapons, the new horror film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, has been rated R and reaches theatres in August
Barbarian director’s new film Weapons rated R for bloody violence, grisly images, and more
View All

About the Author

17060 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Scout Taylor-Compton News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles