Ruby Modine and Mikaela Hoover find a bloody corpse in Dead Giveaway clip

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Ruby Modine and Mikaela Hoover find a bloody corpse in a clip from the comedic thriller Dead Giveaway, based on a 2015 short film

Ruby Modine has had roles in the horror comedies Happy Death Day and Satanic Panic, and now her work in the world of comedy-tinged horror continues with Dead Giveaway, which just had its World Premiere at the Philadelphia Film Festival last Friday (with an encore screening to follow on Sunday, October 26). To mark the occasion, a clip from the film dropped online and can be seen in the embed above. In this clip, the characters played by Modine and Mikaela Hoover (Superman) find the bloody corpse of a man who has been stabbed to death in the bed that belongs to Modine’s character.

Written and directed by Ian Kimble, Dead Giveaway is based on a short of the same name that Kimble made back in 2015. Here’s the synopsis for the feature version: After waking up hungry, with a hangover and a murdered stranger in her bed, Jill’s (Ruby Modine) day spirals into chaos as she navigates a tied-up man in her closet, an unconscious roommate, and a knife to her best friend’s neck. The goal? To get to brunch by 3:00pm. With an endlessly creative and uproarious script by Ian Kimble, Ruby Modine and Mikaela Hoover’s undeniable chemistry lights up the screen and will keep you laughing and shrieking until the very end. This is Kimble’s first feature as writer, director, and producer.

Modine and Hoover are joined in the cast by Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween). The film was produced by Suzann Toni Petrongolo, Andrew Vogel, and Ian Kimble, with Hallee Adelman serving as an executive producer and Amanda Frederick co-producing.

When filming was taking place in New Jersey last year, Kimble told Deadline, “It’s been easy waking up to go to set every day knowing that I get to work with Ruby, Mikaela, and this incredible crew. It’s going to be great sharing this madcap story and these incredible talents with the world.” Petrongolo and Vogel added, “We are absolutely thrilled to work alongside Ian and the incredible cast and group of creatives on Dead Giveaway. We could not be more excited to be making this killer film together in New Jersey.

Judging by the clip and the synopsis, Dead Giveaway looks like a fun time to me. I hope we’ll be hearing distribution news very soon. Are you interested in Dead Giveaway? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

