Whatever Happened to Daisy: Scout Taylor-Compton directs an eight-episode series featuring a masked killer

Deadline reports that genre regular Scout Taylor-Compton, who is best known for playing heroine Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II, has directed an eight-episode series Whatever Happened to Daisy , which is described as being “a stylish marriage of Desperate Housewives meets Scream.” The show was an independent production, so it’s not set up at any networks or streamers just yet, but a plan to take it out for distribution is underway.

Written, created, and produced by Owsley Robinson, the series follows three estranged siblings who must deduce the identity of a masked killer at their family’s gilded age estate, while ladies of their late mother’s social circle descend with their own agendas.

A great cast was assembled for the show. Here’s the line-up: Christa B. Allen (13 Going on 30, Revenge), Elisa Donovan (Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch) Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You’re Next), Anthony Del Negro (Running Point), Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier), Olivia D’Abo (The Wonder Years), Brittany Daniel (White Chicks), Justiin Davis (The Boys), Tom O’Connell (The Mandalorian), and Charlene Tilton (Dallas). Robinson also has an acting role and has primarily worked as an actor up to this point, appearing in Hot House, Engaged to a Psycho, Exploited, Just for Showmance, Hashtag Proposal, and The Engagement Dress.

Del Negro is executive producing Whatever Happened to Daisy alongside Shane O’Brien, Zach O’Brien, and Bryan Coyne, who recently crafted a treatment for a reboot of Creature from the Black Lagoon with Rafael Jordan and James Wan. (Sean Tretta is now writing the screenplay for that project.) Ethan Ford and John William Roberts are co-producers and Andy Patch (Little Bites) the cinematographer.

Taylor-Compton said, “ Filming What Ever Happened to Daisy? was like getting invited to the most glamorous dinner party —only to realize someone’s about to be murdered between the second course and dessert. I’ve never had so much fun playing in a world this twisted, this elegant, and this full of secrets. “

A show that’s directed by Scout Taylor-Compton and features a masked killer menacing that cast sounds like a good time to me, so I hope it will find a distributor soon. Are you interested in Whatever Happened to Daisy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.