Marshmallow trailer: summer camp slasher is heading for an April theatrical release

A trailer has been released for the summer camp slasher movie Marshmallow, which is set to reach theatres in April

One of my favorite types of movie to watch is the wilderness-set slasher movie, particularly summer camp slashers, with my favorite film franchise being Friday the 13th. I’m always on the lookout for a new summer camp slasher to watch – which is why the trailer for Marshmallow caught my eye. Hemlock Circle Productions will be giving this film a theatrical release on April 11th, and the trailer can be seen in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Daniel DelPurgatorio, who co-directed the animated short film Tales of the Black Freighter (which tied in with Zack Snyder’s version of Watchmen), Marshmallow centers on Morgan (played by Kue Lawrence of The Amityville Murders), an introverted 12-year-old suffering from nightmares who heads to a secluded summer camp. Morgan realizes that a spooky campfire story about the camp has come to life as a mysterious figure starts to stalk the campers, forcing the boy and his new friends to face a dangerous mission. The screenplay was written by Andy Greskoviak, who previously wrote the Bruce Campbell zombie horror comedy Black Friday.

Lawrence is joined in the cast by Giorgia Whigham (Ted), Alysia Reiner (Orange Is the New Black), and Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law). The film’s IMDb page also lists Max Malas (Kinda Pregnant), Pierson Fode (Based on a True Story), Miya Cech (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Paul Soter (Club Dread), Samantha Neyland Trumbo (Sinister Surgeon), Amanda Clayton (City on a Hill), Kai Cech (Dear Santa), Jordyn Raya James (Family Reunion), Winston Vengapally (Gangs of Oslo), Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (Godfather of Harlem), Sutton Johnston (Logan Lucky), Dylan Friedman (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Geoffrey James (The Neighborhood), and Todd M. Friedman (Collection).

Marshmallow was produced by Warner Davis and Todd M. Friedman. Filming took place at Camp Kysoc Park in Carrollton, Kentucky.

As I said, I’m a sucker for summer camp slashers, so it’s already a sure thing that I’ll be watching Marshmallow at some point. What did you think of the Marshmallow trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it reaches theatres in April? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

While you’re scrolling down, take a look at the official poster, which is done in a style that brings to mind some of the genre movie classics from the 1980s: