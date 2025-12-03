Martin Scorsese and Billions co-creators roll the dice on a Vegas casino drama series at Netflix

With Martin Scorsese‘s 1995 crime drama, Casino, turning 30, there’s no better time for the legendary filmmaker to return to Vegas for another roll of the dice. According to reports, Martin Scorsese is partnering with Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien for an untitled casino drama series at Netflix.

What’s Scorsese’s untitled casino drama series about?

Koppelman and Levien will showrun the project, which we understand is an eight-episode drama set in present-day Las Vegas. At the center of it stands Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.

In addition to showrunning, Koppelman and Levien will executive produce with Paul Schiff (The Inheritance) via Best Available, alongside Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions, Julie Yorn and Rick Yorn for Expanded Media, and former Billions writer-producer Beth Schacter, with Kerry Orent (The Better Sister) serving as co-executive producer.

How Scorsese partnered with Koppelman and Levien

Evidently, Netflix has been in discussions with Scorsese about launching another project since the release of Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, on the streamer in 2019. The idea for the untitled casino drama stems from an idea presented by Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, and Scorsese. Initially, the project was a period piece. However, when Netflix brought Koppelman and Levien aboard, who had an idea for a more contemporary casino drama, the two parties collaborated, and the project was given a green light.

It’s worth noting that Scorsese’s untitled casino drama series with Koppelman and Levien is unrelated to 1995’s Casino, which centers on two best friends – a casino executive and a Mafia enforcer – who compete for a gambling empire as well as a fast-living, fast-loving socialite.

What do you think about Martin Scorsese returning to the casino floor alongside Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien? Will any of Scorsese’s usual suspects star in the new series? Does a contemporary setting require a cast of fresh faces? Are you a fan of Billions? Do Scorsese’s sensibilities as a filmmaker translate well to a long-form casino drama series? Let us know in the comments section below.