Marty Supreme was initially supposed to end with… vampires?

Endings are forever a hot topic in Hollywood. A solid ending can be the difference between audiences walking away satisfied or feeling disappointed with an otherwise worthwhile cinematic journey. Recently, the ending of Netflix’s Stranger Things sparked outrage from a portion of the show’s fan base, with some going so far as to perpetuate a false ending for the beloved series. Still, Stranger Things isn’t the only project from last year that could have had a different outcome. While speaking to filmmaker Sean Baker (Anora) on a recent episode of the A24 podcast, Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie said his original idea for the film’s ending involved, of all things, vampires!

Vampires?! What?!

Safdie says that in the original ending for Marty Supreme, Kevin O’Leary’s character, Mr. Wonderful, reveals he’s a vampire who comes up behind Marty at the end of the film and bites him.

“You’re on his eyes, we built the prosthetic for Timmy and everything, and Mr. Wonderful shows up behind him and takes a bite out of his neck, and that was the last thing in the movie,” Safdie revealed of his original vampire-related ending for Marty Supreme.

Was Josh Safdie onto something?

I haven’t seen Marty Supreme, but I have to imagine this is an outlandish ending for a movie about Marty Mauser, who dreams of becoming the world’s best table tennis player by any means necessary, leading him on chaotic, morally ambiguous adventures as he seeks glory and escape from his mundane life. Nothing about the film’s trailer gives me vampire vibes, but who am I to judge? Josh Safdie is a brilliant filmmaker, and if he envisioned a way to make this wild ending work, I trust he was onto something.

Our thoughts about Marty Supreme

I’d like to know what our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, thinks about this development. Chris gave Safdie’s Marty Supreme a perfect score in his review and crowned Marty Supreme as his No. 1 film of 2025. In his review, Chris says, “Through it all, Safdie’s command of the audience is impressive, with him making the film such an intense experience I felt like I was in the midst of a drug-fuelled binge while watching it. He keeps your pulse pounding, and it’s the kind of movie one is tempted to immediately revisit after the credits roll. For me, it’s the movie of the year, and if film as a form seems to be dying off, at least there are guys like Safdie around who still deserve their place in the pantheon of great directors.”

