Captain America and Black Panther clash in the jaw-dropping story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

After swinging through New York City streets with Spider-Man and building monster decks in Marvel Snap, all while waiting to pop our claws in Insomniac’s Wolverine, Skydance Media unveiled its trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, an action-adventure game bringing two of the greatest heroes together for one impossible mission.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra comes from award-winning game director and writer Amy Hennig, the talent behind games like Jak 3 and Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Her latest interactive gaming experience finds Captain America and Black Panther (Azzuri, not T’Challa) coming to blows despite fighting the same enemy, Hydra. You can play as Cap and Black Panther in the game alongside Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy, as part of the mix. All characters feature different move sets and abilities throughout the explosive journey into enemy territory.

Drew Moerlein voices Steve Rogers / Captain America, with Khary Peyton voicing Azzuri / Black Panther. Marque Richardson voices Gabriel Jones, with Megalyn Echikunwoke playing Nanali and Joel Johnston as Howard Stark.

In addition to the trailer, IGN says Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra uses a combination of Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman Animator, the same tech Ninja Theory uses for Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, one of my most anticipated games of 2024 and the reason I bought an Xbox Series X. MetaHuman lets developers “reproduce any facial performance as high-fidelity animation” on its characters, creating some honest-to-goodness Uncanny Valley sh*t.

Despite featuring four playable characters, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra remains a single-player narrative-driven experience. I haven’t encountered any live-service elements either, which is excellent news for gamers who’ve tired of the “milk you for all you’re worth” platform. A recent release hurt by the live-service model is Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game, featuring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as playable characters, is underperforming in sales despite having solid bones outside the live-service dreck. When did we start playing $25-$30 for skins? It’s madness. Madness, I say.

Are you excited about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra? What do you think about the new trailer? I’ll be playing Hennig’s new game on its first release day, and I can’t wait to see what she’s cooked up with these intriguing characters and WWII setting. Let’s go!

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra arrives sometime in 2025.